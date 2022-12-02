Dooziest hues kick the beautiful game up a notch

One feels sure Proust, too, if he is watching from Heaven's terraces, is doing this during this World Cup. So, for instance, in Remembrance there is lots of enthusing over "gold yellow" and so we can be sure Proust at Qatar is, like me in my discerning chromophilia, barracking for the Netherlands with its home shirts of a glossily golden-orange-yellow based on the colours of a lion's mane.