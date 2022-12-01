Don't imagine the Nationals escape Scott-free. The prevailing loathing of First Nations people and their circumstances by conservatives has now tainted these representatives of rural and regional Australia. There are many things I could say but they would not be nearly as incisive as what activist and advocate Noel Pearson said to RN Breakfast's Patricia Karvelas on Tuesday. Scathing of the Nationals for coming out against the Voice. Devastating about Jacinta Price (no relation) and assuming this lot will come to their senses. Pearson has more faith than I do.