The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perrett | Locked down and unhappy, China has been backed into a corner by Xi

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A protester shouts slogans against China's strict zero-COVID measures in Beijing on November 28. Picture Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party must be as nervous as a cat. Last weekend's protests against pandemic-control lockdowns have gone away, but their cause, the locking down, hasn't.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.