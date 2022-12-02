Canberra Racing hopes its new $400,000 speed series will result in bigger fields for the 50th anniversary edition of the Black Opal Stakes.
It has created a three-race series, which comes with a $100,000 bonus, culminating with Thoroughbred Park's biggest race of the year.
That includes the introduction of a new race, The Clan O'Sullivan, which will also double as a lead-up race for the $2 million Magic Millions Two-year-old Classic.
The Clan O'Suillivan (1000 metres) will be run on December 30 - 15 days before the Magic Millions (1200m).
Then the Black Opal preview (1000m) and the Black Opal (1200m) itself round out the Canberra Speed Series for two-year-olds.
If the same horse wins all three races it will win the $100,000 bonus.
The first and second-placed horses in the Clan O'Sullivan and the preview automatically qualify for the Black Opal.
Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce hoped the timing of the Clan O'Sullivan would bring quality two-year-olds from interstate.
"The group 3 Black Opal Stakes holds an important place on the autumn racing calendar," he said.
"There are many great races in the nation's capital, but the Black Opal Stakes is the most exciting.
"With the introduction of this series and bonus, we are confident that we can attract a quality field befitting of the 50th anniversary of the first running of this great race.
"The race has produced some serious stars with locals Catbird, who won the Golden Slipper, Clan O'Sullivan, of course and more recently, subsequent group 1 winners Epaulette, Criterion and Trapeze Artist."
The Clan O'Sullivan is named after one of Queanbeyan's most iconic horses.
Trained by the legendary Frank Cleary, he won the Magic Millions, the Black Opal and its preview before finishing second in the Golden Slipper.
Cleary also trained Catbird, still the only horse to win the Black Opal-Golden Slipper double.
He wished Clan O'Sullivan's owner Ken Jones was still alive to see the honour.
"It's great recognition of a great horse. Horses like him shouldn't be forgotten," Cleary said.
"He was the first local winner of the preview and Black Opal double and that came with plenty of pressure, I'll tell you.
"Half of Canberra were ringing me up telling me, 'I've got to win'.
"It's a shame his owner Ken Jones isn't alive to see this, he would have absolutely loved this race.
"Ken did a lot for Canberra. When Clan O'Sullivan was entered in the Slipper he shouted a heap of buses from Canberra to Sydney and he might have even stocked them full of grog for everyone."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
