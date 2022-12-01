The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Racing looks into lighting up Thoroughbred Park

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Night racing could be part of Thoroughbred Park's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.