His breakout season almost launched him onto the World Cup stage.
Now boom Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young has his sights set on State of Origin.
Raiders legend and Australia coach Mal Meninga told The Canberra Times he was surprised Young hadn't been in the Origin mix this year before including him in the extended squad for the Rugby League World Cup.
The 24-year-old scored 14 tries in his 24 NRL games in 2022, including several match-winners that highlighted the wide range of skills he possesses - flick passes and grubber kicks on top of raw power.
He became one of the best back-rowers in the game in the process.
And while he didn't end up making the final squad for England, it highlighted the potential he possessed.
Now Young's determined to turn that potential into a representative jersey and be part of helping the NSW Blues turn around this year's shock Origin loss to Queensland.
"Obviously State of Origin would be a dream come true, but I don't think I can look too far ahead and I know what I need to work on to get better as a player and as a team," he said.
"I think being able to represent comes on the back of team success.
"That was very special coming from Mal to me. He's a legend here at the club and he coaches Australia.
"NSW has great competition there. It's only going to help the Blues win more series with that competition in the back row and it's something I'll be looking to get in the mix of, and hopefully put my hand up to make the team."
Young hadn't spoken to Meninga directly about what he needed to work on to take the next step - that was passed on through the Kangaroos coach's mate, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
He'll also be able to call on new senior assistant Michael Maguire, who coached New Zealand to the semi-final of the World Cup where they lost to eventual winners Australia.
Maguire's also spent time as an assistant at the Melbourne Storm, while also leading South Sydney to the 2014 NRL premiership.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Nah not really [spoken to Mal] it was more coming from 'Sticky'. Sticky's good mates with Mal and he was honest with me," Young said.
"I know what I need to work on and hopefully not too far away."
Young prides himself on being one of the hardest workers for the Green Machine, especially in the gym - although he was regularly doing extras on his skills with former Raiders assistant Brett White.
And it's that similar formula Young will apply to the pre-season to ensure his development continues.
Young's returned as part of the last senior group before the World Cup stars return in the New Year.
"I think it's just keep working hard and never look too far ahead - the old cliche of taking it one week at a time," Young said.
"But I think it helps to not get too far ahead. I know what I need to work on and just keep working hard here with the coaches.
"I feel like I've only just come on the scene and I'll be looking forward to just keep taking it up [a level] each year."
Another focus of the 73 NRL gamer was to further his development as a leader.
Young still remembers the influence the senior Raiders had on him when he was first starting out in the senior squad.
"Especially pre-season time, going into a leadership role is something I want to focus on - bringing the young boys through," he said.
"It wasn't too long ago I was there so I know how much it can help."
