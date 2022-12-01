Sydney Thunder talent Matt Gilkes is determined to elevate his game after re-signing with the club.
The 23-year-old will remain with the side until the end of the 2023-24 summer as the Thunder look to wrap up a host of young stars.
Gilkes has long shown his potential and impressed in a stint with the ACT Comets.
The wicket keeper made his Big Bash debut in 2019 and is determined to develop into a consistent performer for the Thunder.
"There has been a shift in my mindset and I guess that has come with age," Gilkes said.
"When you step up a level there is always some uncertainty, but, with age, I've developed the want to go out there and be the guy who gets a good score and who helps the team win. And that will be my intention this summer."
Gilkes has sat behind Sam Billings in the Thunder's wicket keeping ranks for the past two seasons.
The Englishman has joined the Brisbane Heat this summer, with Gilkes and youngster Baxter Holt battling to wear the gloves when Sydney open the Big Bash tournament at Manuka Oval on December 13.
It's a contest the pair are relishing, with Gilkes eager to edge his close friend.
"We have grown up playing together through Cricket NSW's pathway and we're great mates," Gilkes said.
"The good thing is we are similar ages, and we are pushing each other to be better as we continue to learn our craft. That is healthy for both of us."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
