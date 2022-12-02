Former Labor leader and defence minister Kim Beazley has been elected chair of the Australian War Memorial, following the departure of former Liberal leader, defence minister and chair of the memorial, Dr Brendan Nelson.
Mr Beazley replaced Dr Nelson on the council board in October, after the Albanese government recommended the Governor-General appoint the former defence minister as a member of the council.
AWM director Matt Anderson said he was looking "forward to preserving and sharing the stories of Australian service with Mr Beazley as we deliver the memorial development project, together."
"Mr Beazley is one of the longest-serving defence ministers of this nation and he has an in-depth knowledge of military history," Mr Anderson said.
Mr Beazley will inherit a $50 million cost blowout to the development project, which is expected to finish in 2028.
Mr Beazley was previously a member of the AWM council from July 2009 to December 2009, but left to take up an appointment as US ambassador.
"Given his impeccable record during his years of public service, including as governor of Western Australia, ambassador to the United States and a distinguished career in politics and academia, Mr Beazley will make a valuable contribution in leading the council as our new chair," Mr Anderson said.
"He has an obvious and long-held passion for supporting Australian veterans and for our current service men and women and I am sure his empathy and intellect will shine through in his leadership of council."
Mr Beazley replaces Dr Nelson, who himself was only appointed as chair in April, succeeding Kerry Stokes who ran the council for more than six years.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
