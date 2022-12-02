The Canberra Times
Kim Beazley Australian War Memorial Council's new chair, replacing Dr Brendan Nelson

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 2:00pm
The Australian War Memorial Council has a new chair. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Former Labor leader and defence minister Kim Beazley has been elected chair of the Australian War Memorial, following the departure of former Liberal leader, defence minister and chair of the memorial, Dr Brendan Nelson.

