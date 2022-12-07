The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

PM&C secretary Glyn Davis 'quietly confident' for APS as reform agenda kicks in

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis. Picture supplied

The findings of the Bell inquiry report on Scott Morrison's appointments to multiple ministries are a reminder that giving "frank and fearless" advice is at the heart of the public service's role, the head of the Prime Minister's Department has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Parliamentary bureau chief

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' parliamentary bureau chief. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.