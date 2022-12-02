The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Winnunga Nimmityjah health centre, the ACT's first Aboriginal-run health centre, to open

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services chief executive Julie Tongs at the new centre. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Winnunga Nimmityjah health centre - set to open in a formal ceremony on Saturday - is the first purpose-built facility of its type in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.