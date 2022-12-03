The Canberra Times
Canberra soccer fans let off flares at supporter event in Civic

By Steve Evans
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 10:20am
"It was the best thing Canberra's ever had," was the view of the fans who came with flares - and left without them after a robust chat with the police.

