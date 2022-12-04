The Canberra Times
'Fair dinkum': ACT government decision to skip Women's World Cup a missed opportunity

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 4 2022 - 4:30pm
Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade said the ACT government's decision not to bid for Women's World Cup games was a missed opportunity. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

"Fair dinkum." Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade was almost lost for words when he found out the ACT government decided against bidding for Women's World Cup games.

