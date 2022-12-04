"Fair dinkum." Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade was almost lost for words when he found out the ACT government decided against bidding for Women's World Cup games.
And the former Canberra Cosmos player labelled that decision a missed opportunity - not only due to all the momentum the Socceroos created during their own World Cup campaign, but also because he rated the Matildas a genuine chance to win it.
The government opted against trying to host World Cup games - for the tournament that will be held in Australia and New Zealand next year - because they cost too much.
But Australia's stunning run in the men's, making the round of 16 in Qatar, has since captured the hearts of the country.
Thousands of people turned out to watch the Socceroos' 2-1 loss to Argentina at Canberra Theatre on Sunday morning.
That passion's set to explode next year for the Matildas' home campaign.
It's raised further questions about whether the government made the right call to skip one of the biggest shows on earth.
Canberra won't even be a training venue for any teams, with those costs also deemed too high.
Wade recalled the sold-out Asian Cup quarter-final between Iraq and Iran in 2015 as an example of the passion for elite soccer in Canberra.
"We've got a really good chance of winning the [Women's] World Cup - not just getting to the round of 16," he said.
"There is a lot of potential in these girls and there are younger girls coming through to complement the more experienced.
"Wow, what an opportunity to go nuts. I remember when Iran played Iraq in Canberra and I reckon 75 per cent of the crowd were women going absolutely nuts.
"So I'm completely shocked ... what a missed opportunity that is. Fair dinkum."
Wade was immensely proud of the Socceroos' efforts - although he did have that empty "the party's over feeling" as well.
He said the Socceroos' successful campaign would build more than just momentum for the Women's World Cup.
Wade also said the financial windfall should help build a future generation of Australian soccer stars.
While he realised Football Australia had bills to pay, he called for a good chunk of the $19 million earned through making the round of 16 to be put towards development.
He expected the Socceroos' momentum to build into next year's tournament.
"Yes, absolutely. The great thing is now the money is coming down from the top, from FIFA," Wade said.
"You're always going to get money for qualifying, but to get to the round of 16 I think it's $19 million.
"Tell me you can't invest that in the development of football.
"I know we've got a lot of bills to pay, but there's some money there now."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
