The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Review: On the Western Edge: Witnessing Bluetts raises awareness

By Brian Rope
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristiane Herrmann: Exploring, installation shot at Bluett's Block. Picture by Brian Rope

Various artists: On the Western Edge: Witnessing Bluetts. Manuka Arts Centre Gardens. Until December 17, 2022. photoaccess.org.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.