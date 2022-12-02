Ripple Effect: a 25 year survey of the work of Blanche Tilden is a Geelong Art Gallery travelling exhibition. Tom Moore's exhibition Abundant Wonder originates from the Adelaide JamFactory. Deep connections can be discerned between what initially appears to be very dissimilar artists. Both Tilden and Moore use glass as their main material and both are highly conscious of its technical and aesthetic possibilities as well as its magical properties as it changes from molten fluidity to a solid material. Both are thoughtful about their work practices and are drawn to considering new technology - Tilden in how she is able to make her jewellery combining glass, metal and found objects using sophisticated methods of production, and Moore in how he places his fantastical hybrid glass creatures against a human built environment, questioning their survival in an increasingly alien technological world.