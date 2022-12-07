The Canberra Times
No concerns for patient being operated on during Calvary Hospital fire on Tuesday

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 1:55pm
Calvary Hospital was on fire at midday Tuesday, forcing evacuated patients to wait outside. Pictures by Regina Procter, supplied

At least one patient was being operated on when an electrical fire broke out in a Calvary Hospital operating theatre, authorities say.

Local News

