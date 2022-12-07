Googong's first public school will have a brand new $150,000 playground as builders race to get the classrooms ready for day one of 2023.
The $57 million campus has rapidly taken shape this year as components have been manufactured off site and then slotted into place like a giant Lego house.
The budget covered landscaping but did not include playground equipment, prompting parents to start fundraising efforts.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said the Department of Education had come through with extra funding for the playground this week.
"It was community members coming to me to ask if I'd advocate for it, which is what I've done. And literally just as of yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon I had confirmation from Minister Sarah Mitchell that we're going to be able to provide that. So yet another win for the Googong community," Mrs Overall said.
She said the details on the play equipment were still to be worked out but she was hopeful it would be ready for the first day of the school year.
Googong P&C president Candice Cox said the additional funding was very exciting news.
"We've been working really hard to fundraise given it wasn't included in the initial scope for the school," she said.
"So that'll be really great that we can now redirect those funds towards library resources and anything else the school needs help with."
Rain has caused challenges at the school construction site and the number of tradespeople has ramped up in recent weeks to get the build completed on time.
"The construction company has been working around the clock, over the weekends to make sure that it is remaining on time so we'll be there for day one Term 1, 2023," Mrs Overall said.
The drop off zone and landscaping will still be under construction when students walk through the doors.
About 400 students are currently enrolled with at least seven kindergarten classes planned for 2023.
Eager Googahs - the name given to students of Googong Public School - have had meet and greets with new teachers and peers and will be able to get their new uniforms through the online shop shortly.
The inaugural principal is Rebekah Lindsay.
Mrs Overall said the new school would have an impact on other schools in the area, including the Anglican School Googong and public schools in Queanbeyan.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
