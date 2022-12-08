Co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are confident Nugget will run well in Saturday's $2 million Ingham. The punters are confident Nugget will run well in the Ingham. The form suggests Nugget will run well in the Ingham.
The only question left is if Nugget will have the chance to run in the Ingham.
The import was the second emergency when acceptances were released on Wednesday. The stable must now hope for scratchings, otherwise Nugget will contest a 1600-metre Benchmark 88 later on the Randwick card.
Nugget's status as an emergency hasn't stopped the punters piling in on the $3.40 favourite. The next chance in the market is Group 1 winner Huetor at $6.50.
While the likes of Riodini ($9) and Brutality ($8.50) enter the race via the $1 million The Gong, the Maher-Eustace runner dominated a 1600m Benchmark 88 on the same card at Kembla Grange.
The victory came on the back of a second at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day, his first race in Australia.
Eustace, like the punters, is confident Nugget is ready for Group 2 grade and will be disappointed if he doesn't have a start on Saturday.
"It's quite a big step up but he's a horse who's been targeted towards this race," Eustace said. "That counts for a lot at this time of year, he's the fresh horse on the scene.
"It's terrific prize money so we hope we gain a start. It's now in the lap of the gods."
Nugget will wear the famed Australian Bloodstock colours this weekend, the latest import to arrive at the Maher-Eustace stable. Gold Trip famously wore the silks to Melbourne Cup glory and the trainers are eager to grow the European pipeline.
"Australian Bloodstock have put a lot of work into assessing international horses," Eustace said.
"We've got a good relationship with them. Our bloodstock manager Will Bourne works hard trying to identify different horses and they tend to land on similar ones. It makes sense to team up and race together."
Like Gold Trip, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Nugget since his purchase.
The plan was to chase the 2022 Doncaster Mile before COVID restrictions delayed his flight to Australia. By the time he arrived in April, he was required to spend a month in quarantine.
The decision was then made to geld the horse and the stable opted to bide their time rather than rush him back for the spring. The Doncaster Mile would remain the goal, only they would be chasing the 2023 edition.
The winner of Saturday's Ingham is guaranteed a start in the Group 1 race.
"When we purchased him originally the Doncaster was the race for him last year," Eustace said. "He didn't quite get there in time.
"He was in work in time for the spring but took a long time to come up. He's thrived in the last three months and hopefully we're starting to see the best of him.
"To have the chance to qualify for the Doncaster is a big incentive and it's great to race for this prize money."
