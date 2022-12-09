The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court discharges hung jury in trial of doctor Imran Kader

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 3:20pm
Doctor Imran Kader outside the ACT courts building. Picture by Toby Vue

The jury in a trial of a doctor accused of raping a nurse and indecently assaulting her with a toothbrush has been discharged after failing to come to agree on any of the charges.

