The identity of a doctor accused of raping a nurse and indecently assaulting her with a toothbrush after a Christmas party can now be revealed after a non-publication order expired.
Imran Kader is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to six charges, including two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
He also denies two counts of committing an act of indecency without consent, and single charges of second-degree sexual assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The court has heard that the doctor and nurse first met at a bar in Braddon, through a mutual friend, on the night of a Christmas party in November 2019.
The prosecution alleges Kader pushed the nurse into a taxi bound for his apartment in Deakin later that night.
Once in his apartment, it is alleged Kader indecently assaulted the nurse with an electric toothbrush in the dining room, before moving to the bedroom and raping her.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, Kader denied allegations intercourse with the nurse was non-consensual.
"I did have intentions to have sexual intercourse with her but it was consensual," he said.
He told the court that on the night of the alleged incident, he had consumed seven to eight alcoholic drinks but "wasn't stumbling around or legless".
When prosecutor Rebecca Christensen SC put to Kader that the alleged victim was "much more drunk than him", he replied that they were "on par".
Kader, who was married at the time of the alleged incident, claims his wedding ring was visible the entire time.
He said he had taken the nurse home in the "hope she wanted to engage in sexual intercourse" and the two had left without saying goodbye to friends when they left the bar.
The doctor, who is currently unemployed, told the court claims he had tried to push the nurse's face into a plate of cocaine while in his apartment were "entirely false".
During her closing address, Ms Christensen told the jury the victim's account included the woman saying she told Kader to stop.
"She was saying no, she was pushing the accused away," Ms Christensen said.
The prosecutor argued that not only did the alleged victim not consent, "but the accused must've known she wasn't [consenting], or at the very least he was reckless".
Kader previously pleaded guilty to a perjury charge relating to evidence he gave during legal proceedings earlier this year, when he falsely said a dog was living with him at the time of the alleged rape.
"I've admitted to my one lie," Kader told the court on Tuesday.
Kader was asked about an email he sent on June 30 to a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
In the email to the woman, he wrote: "I gave evidence knowing the only person who could possibly contradict it was you."
"There were one or two things that I stated in my evidence that wasn't true, the main thing was to do with the dog," Kader continued.
"If you turn this email over to the prosecution I will be convicted."
Kader argued he wrote the email in an effort to persuade the woman to get in contact with his lawyers to adjust a proposed set of facts.
Ms Christensen is due to complete her closing address on Wednesday before defence barrister James Maher gives his.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
