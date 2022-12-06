The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Doctor Imran Kader identified as alleged rapist after ACT Supreme Court order expires

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
December 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Imran Kader outside the ACT courts building on Tuesday. Picture by Toby Vue

The identity of a doctor accused of raping a nurse and indecently assaulting her with a toothbrush after a Christmas party can now be revealed after a non-publication order expired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.