The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court sentences Travis Stephens to jail for defrauding Defence Department of nearly $100k

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Stephens outside court on December 1 during sentencing proceedings. Picture by Toby Vue

Unless dishonesty in relation to Commonwealth allowances "is firmly punished, then there's a risk that an attitude of laxity will develop", a judge said as he sentenced a former "highly capable" soldier to jail for defrauding the Defence Department of nearly $100,000 during a seven-year period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.