The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Mark Butler announces new COVID-19 plan, free PCRs to require referrals from Jan 1

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Mark Butler. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Health Minister Mark Butler has announced changes to pandemic testing regimes and mental health support, as an updated national plan warns Australia can expect new waves of COVID-19 on "a regular basis for at least the next two years".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.