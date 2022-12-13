'Disgusting behaviour': Union slams energy intervention holdouts

A leading trade union has described the Coalition and the Greens' reluctance to swiftly back the government's energy intervention as "disgusting behaviour", accusing the parties of threatening the livelihoods of tens of thousands of manufacturing workers to score political points.
Australian Workers' Union national secretary Daniel Walton said the future of manufacturing was at stake when politicians returned to Canberra to consider emergency legislation to tackle surging energy prices.
The skyrocketing price of gas has put enormous pressure on manufacturers, raising fears that plants could shutter and jobs shed en masse without an urgent intervention.
"It is not an option whether or not to intervene," Mr Walton told The Canberra Times.
"The choice is simply, do you want to see Australia having an manufacturing industry going forward or do you not?
"Because, the choice is that clear for me."
Parliament is being recalled on Thursday to consider legislation dealing with the first part of an intervention to bring down power prices.
Under a deal agreed to at last week's national cabinet meeting, the federal government plans to cap gas prices for 12 months and deliver bill relief worth up to $1.5 billion to households and small businesses.
The states and territories would match the funding dollar-for-dollar.
The federal government will also develop a mandatory code of conduct for the gas industry, which will include a provision to ensure gas is sold at a "reasonable" price in the domestic market.
Labor needs the support of either the Coalition or the Greens plus one crossbencher to get the bill through parliament.
Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said politicians would be voting against "real relief for Australian households" if they opposed the legislation.
The Greens are widely expected to support the package, but leader Adam Bandt is reserving his position as he awaits the finer details of the plan.
Mr Bandt's main concern is the prospect of taxpayer-funded compensation being handed to coal companies subject to a coal price cap.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have said repeatedly that Thursday's bill has nothing to do with payments to coal companies.
That part of the broader intervention is expected to be thrashed out in separate talks with the states, who are responsible for imposing the $125 per tonne cap under the national cabinet agreement.
Mr Bowen said the NSW government had requested support for coal companies which had production costs which exceeded the price cap.
Mr Bowen said that request was "reasonable" to ensure ongoing supply, but stressed those cases were expected to be "very, very rare".
The Coalition has been more critical of the plan, with leader Peter Dutton describing the intervention as a "witches brew of disaster".
Opposition energy spokesman Ted O'Brien signaled the opposition remained staunchly opposed to measures to regulate gas prices, but was open to supporting bill relief for households and businesses.
"If there is targeted relief, as mangled and messy as Anthony Albanese has made it, we want to see that relief hit people's pockets because they are in pain," he told ABC's RN Breakfast.
If Labor doesn't split the bill into two parts, the Coalition would be forced to choose between supporting the entire package or voting against cost-of-living relief to households and businesses.
In a stern message ahead of Thursday's emergency sitting of parliament, Mr Walton said the Coalition and the Greens were "kidding themselves" if they thought it was reasonable to block, tinker or delay an intervention into 2023.
"Frankly, I think it has been disgusting behaviour from the Greens and the Coalition to essentially threaten the livelihoods of tens of thousands of manufactures for the benefit of a few political points," he said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
