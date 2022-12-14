The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Adam Triggs | Why you can't afford an electric vehicle in Australia

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
December 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine having a regulation that allows foreign companies to dictate what Australians can and can't buy, even when those companies don't make anything in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.