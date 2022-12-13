Former political staffer Brittany Higgins has swiftly struck a secret compensation deal with the Commonwealth, settling her multimillion-dollar claim out of court.
Experienced personal injury lawyer Noor Blumer, who represented the ex-Liberal staffer, confirmed the deal in a statement issued after just one day of mediation.
"At a mediation held today, the Commonwealth and Ms Higgins settled her claims," the director of Canberra firm Blumers Lawyers said on Tuesday night.
"At the request of Ms Higgins, the parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential."
While the terms of the taxpayer-funded deal will not be made public, documents previously served on the Commonwealth and two former Coalition ministers outlined Ms Higgins' intention to seek about $3 million for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence and victimisation.
The former Liberal ministers were Senator Linda Reynolds, for whom Ms Higgins worked at the time she alleges she was raped by colleague Bruce Lehrmann at Parliament House in 2019, and subsequent employer Senator Michaelia Cash.
Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation and a rape charge levelled at him was discontinued earlier this month, following a mistrial in October.
Senator Reynolds, whose office was the scene of the alleged rape, said last week she had first been notified in March that the compensation claim would be made.
She was reportedly removed as a respondent before Ms Higgins' claim, which primarily sought compensation for future economic loss, was settled.
Tuesday's settlement decision comes as the ACT government prepares to announce an inquiry into the conduct of authorities involved in Mr Lehrmann's trial.
Its inquiry is set to complement an Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity probe triggered by a series of complaints made by the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, who claims police aligned themselves with Mr Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann has also been weighing up civil action of his own following the conclusion of his criminal proceedings, recently engaging seasoned Sydney defamation lawyer Mark O'Brien to consider potential claims he might make.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
