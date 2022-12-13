The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Review: Janenne Eaton's Terrain is evocative and non-prescriptive.

By Sasha Grishin
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janenne Eaton Breaking up - dropping out. Picture supplied

Janenne Eaton: Terrain. Nancy Sever Gallery. nancysevergallery.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.