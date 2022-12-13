Now aged in her early 70s, Eaton brings to her work the gravitas of a tribal elder, one who has been around for many years (she has been exhibiting professionally since 1975) and has attained wisdom through experience. To correspond with this exhibition is the release of a substantial monograph on her work titled, Janenne Eaton: Evidence - a stratigraphy: 2020-2000. The title of this substantial, unpaginated book that has multiple contributors but not a single author provides a clue to thinking and the working method of this artist.