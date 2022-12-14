Investment firm AMP Capital has signed a major deal to acquire a new-build student accommodation facility at the Australian National University for $112 million.
The group has acquired the recently completed SA8 buildings in Acton, which will welcome its first residents in 2023.
To be officially named Yukeembruk, the accommodation includes 731 student beds across four buildings.
Structured as a 35-year concession deal, the agreement sees the ANU retain ownership of the buildings while AMP Capital will receive revenue from the rental income.
ANU will manage the day-to-day campus operations of the facility.
The deal was funded by investments from the AMP Capital Diversified Infrastructure Trust and the AMP Capital Core Infrastructure Fund.
Brad Williams, managing director of AMP's Diversified Infrastructure Trust, said the group was proud to continue its long-term partnership with the ANU.
"Australian universities are among the best in the world so it's not surprising to see significant demand for both world-leading education and vibrant on-campus life experiences in the context of the difficult lockdown conditions we have all recently faced," he said in a statement.
"This new bed expansion provides high quality on-campus facilities that will support the ANU's continued growth as Australia's leading university."
Located on Daley Road, Yukeembruk is described as a village-style precinct with single-occupant rooms spread across four buildings, varying in height up to six storeys.
The facility includes 536 beds with shared bathrooms, 195 en suite rooms and a village hall with capacity to host sit-down dinners for about 280 people.
Communal facilities and outdoor spaces have also been incorporated into the design based on student feedback.
ANU vice-chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt said the completion of Yukeembruk was a welcome addition to the Acton campus.
"We want our students to have the chance to live on campus and these fantastic new buildings mean 731 more opportunities to experience living and studying on our beautiful campus," he said.
"Yukeembruk is a great outcome for outcome for community shaped by input from our students."
Builder Richard Crookes Construction states the value of the facility to be $147.5 million.
The accommodation was first proposed in 2019 and was initially due to be completed for the 2021 academic year.
It was met with backlash from the independently run Burgmann College, located next to the new accommodation facility, over a land dispute.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
