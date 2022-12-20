The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Researcher warns drivers and parents that 'complacency can kill'

SH
By Sam Hollier
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNSW emeritus professor Ann Williamson and LBDF CEO Michelle McLaughlin. Picture supplied.

What would you say is the leading cause of deaths for Australians aged 14 and under?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.