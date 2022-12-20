Just as children wear a seatbelt in a vehicle, it is equally important for children to practise safe behaviour as pedestrians around cars on our roads and car parks.

Children under 10 need to hold an adult's hand when near any road and children over 10 need to be reminded about the importance of being attentive near roads.

Parents should talk to their children about road safety but also remember it's just as important for adults to be aware and vigilant. Children are still learning and developing the abilities required to identify safe crossings and anticipate driver behaviour.

Be cautious when on holiday or in new environments, particularly around areas of high pedestrian and vehicular activity. Road crashes take only a microsecond.

Speed is one of the greatest contributors to fatalities on our roads . The risk of death or serious injury is higher for children, even at very low speeds.

Drivers should be on high alert for the safety of young pedestrians. Child pedestrians can move unpredictably, and their smaller size makes them harder for drivers to see.