The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Magistrates Court discharges hit-and-run driver who injured man on Mount Ainslie

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hit-and-run driver has had a charge unconditionally dismissed, despite a magistrate finding she left a man in a secluded area on "a misty, dark night" in the knowledge she had injured him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.