Former deputy Labor leader to chair independent JobSeeker committee

Former deputy Labor leader Jenny Macklin has been picked to head the Albanese government's new independent advisory body into the welfare system, created after the industrial relations deal with independent ACT senator David Pocock.
The 14 interim members of the new economic inclusion advisory committee have been charged with advising on work barriers, employment services and income support payments, such as JobSeeker, ahead of every Federal Budget.
It will also examine the government's fiscal strategy, existing policies and the long-term sustainability of the social security system.
Economists, academics, community advocates and business and union leaders make up the 14, including the ACTU Secretary Sally McManus, the Business Council of Australia's Jennifer Westacott and Emily Carter, the CEO of Marninwarntikura Women's Resource Centre.
Senator Pocock secured the committee through negotiations with the government on its industrial relations bill, calling the creation of the expert panel a "game changer" for people on JobSeeker.
As well as serving as deputy Labor leader, Ms Macklin was the minister for families, housing, community services and indigenous affairs under Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.
Members include Australian Council of Social Services executive officer Cassandra Goldie, Brotherhood of St Lawrence executive director Travers McLeod and ANU professors Peter Whiteford, Bob Breunig and Associate Professor Ben Phillips.
"I'm looking forward to engaging with this really impressive group of people to explore ways to tackle disadvantage in our communities in a responsible, meaningful way," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement.
The role of the permanent advisory committee is expected to be legislated in 2023, to provide advice for all future federal budgets.
The secretaries of the Department of Social Services and Treasury, Ray Griggs and Dr Steven Kennedy, will also be ex-officio members of the committee.
The Treasury and departments of Social Services and Finance will also provide input to the committee.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
