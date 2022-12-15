The Canberra Times
Former deputy Labor leader to chair independent JobSeeker committee

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
December 15 2022 - 10:30pm
Former Labor MP Jenny Macklin. Picture by Melissa Adams

Former deputy Labor leader Jenny Macklin has been picked to head the Albanese government's new independent advisory body into the welfare system, created after the industrial relations deal with independent ACT senator David Pocock.

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

