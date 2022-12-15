The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese in government hit the ground running in 2022

By The Canberra Times
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese has consistently out performed Peter Dutton. Picture by Karleen Minney.

While no modern government could match what President Roosevelt achieved in his first 100 days in office, or the reforms rolled out by Gough Whitlam and Lance Barnard immediately after the historic 1972 election victory, the Albanese government has set a cracking pace following its election.

