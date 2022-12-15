While no modern government could match what President Roosevelt achieved in his first 100 days in office, or the reforms rolled out by Gough Whitlam and Lance Barnard immediately after the historic 1972 election victory, the Albanese government has set a cracking pace following its election.
Unlike his predecessor, who was more than happy to kick the can down the road on the Voice, stalled wage growth, legislating an ICAC, setting a realistic 2030 climate change target, and energy policy, Anthony Albanese has been both decisive and consultative; a very rare combination in politics.
These traits have played a major part in helping him achieve more in the past seven months than Scott Morrison, the self-styled "bulldozer", accomplished in years.
It is beginning to appear as if Dean Acheson's description of President Truman might also be applicable to Australia's 31st Prime Minister. According to Mr Acheson, Truman's secretary of state, the president "not only had the ability to listen, he could hear which is quite another thing ... he not only remembered what he had heard, he understood and made use of it".
Mr Morrison, on the other hand, came across as one of those figures in public life who Mr Acheson observed "were not accustomed to the sound of any voice save their own".
The change in tone and style has been refreshing. It is reflected in the apparent easing of tensions between Australia and China, the rapprochement with France, and the significant improvement in this country's relations with its Pacific neighbours. It is unlikely any of these things would have come to pass if the LNP had been returned.
The China thaw is all the more remarkable in that Mr Albanese, his Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, have been steadfast in their support for AUKUS and the quad and have not given any ground to Beijing on human rights abuses, trade sanctions and the freedom of the seas.
Mr Albanese's regular endorsement of the judgement and advice of his ministers, shown by his willingness to let them have considerable freedom of action, is a welcome return to a collegiate cabinet structure in which the Prime Minister is the first among equals.
Unlike former PMs such as Mr Rudd, Mr Abbott, and Mr Morrison - who all wanted to be the ringleaders and star attractions in their respective circuses - Mr Albanese follows the adage "if you have a dog you don't need to bark yourself".
He has facilitated an environment in which, despite an early stumble at the first hurdle over staffing numbers, the new government has been able to negotiate successfully with what could have been a hostile cross-bench and the Greens.
This allowed the government to swiftly pass a revamped emissions target and environmental policy, industrial relations reforms designed to boost wages, Commonwealth anti-corruption agency legislation, and to restore territory rights.
And, while the referendum on the Voice is still a long way off, the recent introduction of the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022, highlights the PM's strong personal commitment to constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians.
Unfortunately, given the ongoing politicisation of this issue by the National Party, the success of that referendum is far from certain.
The opposition, on the other hand, has been largely irrelevant and, under Peter Dutton, is out of touch on climate change, energy policy and social justice.
If Mr Albanese continues to listen more than he speaks, and to take full advantage of the depth of talent on his front bench, he would seem to be tracking well for a second term at the next election.
