The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Scott Morrison endures the witness box, while Anthony Albanese enjoys being in the box seat with the Senate

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison will forever be known as "the bulldozer", and he lived up to his self-description at the robodebt royal commission this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.