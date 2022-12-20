The question we really should be debating would sound something like: "How can we justify allowing these hyper-profits to be made and kept in the hands of very few, when the cost of this practice is being borne by the people who are denied the essentials of life: a place to live (completely denied to over 116,000 people and tenuous for the more than 640,000 households in housing stress); a place to work with good pay and safe, secure and respectful conditions (and dignity and income adequacy for people not in paid work or not in enough paid work); a place to learn; and a place to heal?