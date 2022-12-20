The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

John Falzon | Corporate greed has created a cost-of-profits crisis

By John Falzon
December 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corporate greed only adds to the stresses often already heightened by Christmas. Picture Shutterstock

We used to call it a cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.