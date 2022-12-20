The Canberra Raiders have stacked a formidable coaching group under Ricky Stuart, but the recruitment of a "first-class" former Brumbies staffer may be one of the most pivotal.
Before the Christmas break, the Raiders have gotten stuck into their pre-season training program, to make them bigger, better, faster and stronger for 2023.
Their new high performance manager Josh Strahorn has been the man driving that improvement since joining the club in November, and coach Ricky Stuart has been blown away by the results thus far.
"I can understand why he was held in such high regard in rugby union," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"It's been a very, very tough pre-season going into Christmas.
"I've been super impressed with Josh's input and knowledge, and management of the players."
Strahorn, who became vision-impaired in his right eye after a landscaping accident in 2020, was the speed and rehabilitation coach at the Brumbies for the last three years, and also held other roles at the rugby club between 2014 and 2016.
Stuart said Raiders players have embraced his approach to pre-season as they look to build upon their gutsy end to 2022.
"Josh has been first-class," Stuart said.
"He's been really helpful for us and I know the players have all really enjoyed his work.
"I've been really impressed by what he's added to the squad."
It was a frantic end to last season for Canberra after multiple injuries rocked the first half of the year.
The Green Machine won seven of their last eight games to charge into the finals before being knocked out in the semi by Parramatta. But with a healthy squad ready to build upon that 2022 momentum, there's greater expectations for the Raiders in 2023.
Strahorn is one of a few instrumental new faces at Raiders HQ this year.
Two-time Mal Meninga medallist Josh Miller has also joined the squad as a contact coach, with Chris Hutchison their elite pathways coach.
With the departure of assistant coaches Andrew McFadden and Brett White to other NRL clubs, Canberra were also bolstered by the return of former Raider Michael Maguire to join Mick Crawley and under-21s coach Justin Giteau.
Stuart is confident this experienced combination of coaching staff will deliver results with a valuable brains trust he can lean on throughout the year.
"Justin Giteau is going to be a really good young coach and with Mick Crawley and Madge's experience, it gives me a great advantage here with those guys underneath me," Stuart said.
"It helps me with opinions and advice on recruitment, and also when you're looking at picking teams. I rely heavily upon those opinions and their experience."
Stuart said Maguire, who will be in Canberra for the next two years, has hit the ground running with the senior squad and is relishing being back in the NRL fold after a turbulent experience at the Wests Tigers.
"I think he's enjoying the fact that he can get back and just coach," Stuart said.
"He can talk football to the other assistant coaches and just have coaching as his main responsibility.
"When I first rang Madge, I knew he could do a job for us. When I challenged him on what I need here for this football team to get better, he got excited by it.
"Madge brings that bit of intensity and grit to to his coaching.
"I've known him for a long time, I like his personality and the boys have all got on really well with him because they like the way he coaches, they know he cares, and that's another really important factor."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.