Canberra's National Zoo launches their latest alligator enclosure as early Christmas present

By Olivia Ireland
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 11:50am
An alligator sun bathing in its new enclosure. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The National Zoo's three alligators have been treated to a brand new, high quality enclosure after growing too big for their old home at the zoo.

