The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Kirsten Anker | Anger at climate activists ignores real disruptor

By Kirsten Anker
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lingering haze of the devastating fires of 2019-20, women came together to form the Women's Climate Congress out of a sense of frustration over government and societal inaction in the face of a looming climate disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.