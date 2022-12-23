The Nationals remain opposed to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament but members are free to break ranks, leader David Littleproud has insisted, after the shock resignation of one of his colleagues over the party's stance.
In what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labelled an "extraordinary political development", Calare MP Andrew Gee on Friday announced he was quitting the Nationals and would sit as an independent after being unable to fall into line with his party's position on the Voice.
Mr Gee's defection sets the scene for a heated debate on the Indigenous advisory body in the new year, with a referendum to enshrine it in the constitution likely to be held in the second half of 2023.
Mr Gee last month spoke out to reaffirm his support for the Voice after Mr Littleproud and senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price announced the Nationals would oppose it.
He is now quitting the party altogether.
"I can't reconcile the fact that every Australian will get a free vote on the vitally important issue of the Voice, yet National Party MPs are expected to fall into line behind a party position that I fundamentally disagree with and vote accordingly in Parliament," Mr Gee said in a statement.
"While I respect the views of my colleagues, this just isn't right."
Mr Gee said in the days after he reaffirmed his support for the Voice, he didn't feel as though he had the "unfettered freedom to speak that I needed".
"As the discussion on this issue around Australia builds, I want that freedom to put forward my point of view as I don't foresee the Nationals' policy on the Voice changing," he said.
Mr Gee said recent flooding in parts of central-western NSW that devastated rural areas had "brought home" the importance of speaking up.
"I was once a true believer (in the Nationals) but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," he said.
In a statement, a "disappointed" Mr Littleproud said Mr Gee's resignation was unfortunate.
In a sign of deep division within the Nationals on the issue, Mr Littleproud contradicted Mr Gee's assertion that MPs would be compelled to oppose the Voice.
Mr Littleproud said while the Nationals remained opposed to the Voice, Mr Gee and other members were free to speak out and vote against the party's position.
"While the federal Nationals remain united in our decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament, I have stated from the beginning that one of the great things about our party room is the ability to have different opinions and speak and vote freely on issues that matter to individual members and nothing has changed," Mr Littleproud said.
Mr Albanese said he respected Mr Gee's decision and would work alongside the new crossbencher to advance the Yes campaign.
"Andrew Gee has made a principled statement about his commitment to constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, but also for a constitutionally recognised Voice to Parliament," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.
The Liberals are yet to settle on a position, with Opposition leader Peter Dutton demanding Labor release more detail on its proposed model for the Voice.
Mr Albanese said constitutional recognition should not be a partisan issue, as he appealed to all members of Parliament to be part of "enriching our nation and making us even stronger in the future".
"This is not a government proposition," he said.
"This is a proposition from the Australian people - a gracious offer which should be accepted."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
