It's the traditional shut-down for many in Canberra, but who wants to stay inside all day?
Busting for a coffee, but worried that everything's going to be closed this week? We've got your back.
Here's where to get your coffee fix between Christmas and New Year in Canberra.
Braddon, Belconnen, Coombs, Kingston and Greenway cafes open with normal hours throughout.
Closed: Barton and Northbourne Avenues locations.
Venues at Aranda, Barton and Greenway open throughout the week.
Closed: December 25 and January 1, 2023.
@archibaldsespresso
Closed: December 25 and January 1, 2023.
@archibaldsespresso
Closed: December 25 and January 1, 2023.
@forrestspecialtycoffee
Closed Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve: open from 7:30am - 3pm; Christmas Day: closed; Boxing Day: Open from 8am - 3pm; NYE: open from 7:30am - 3pm.
Closed from January 1 and reopening January 14.
Open every day 7am - late.
Closed Christmas Day and then from December 30 until January 1.
Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, otherwise 7.30am - 3pm.
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, otherwise open 7.30am - 2.30pm.
Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Open 8am - 12pm every day.
Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day and January 2. Open normal hours otherwise.
Open every day, 7am - 9pm.
Open 7.30am - 4pm.
Closed: Sunday, December 25, Monday, December 26, Tuesday, December 27, Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2. Open 8am - 12pm from December 28 - 31.
@bloomcoffee.cbr
Open every day, only until 2.30pm on Christmas Day.
Closed Christmas Day.
Closed Christmas Day.
Closed December 25 and January 1. Open as usual all other days, including Boxing Day.
Closed on December 25 and January 1, open all other days in between.
Closed Christmas Day.
Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Open all other days.
Closed Christmas Day.
Open December 22 - 24 (closing 2pm Christmas Eve).
Closed December 25 - 26. Open December 27 - January 2.
6:30am to late weekdays, 7am to late weekends and public holidays.
8.30pm - 4.30pm, except Christmas Day.
Open every day until 4pm, except Christmas Day.
Open every day except Christmas Day.
Monday to Friday, 8am - 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9.30am - 4pm.
Closed Christmas Day.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.