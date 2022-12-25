The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Jay Weatherill, Andrew Whitehouse | NDIS would greatly benefit from universal childcare reform

By Jay Weatherill, Andrew Whitehouse
December 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A universal early education and childcare system that delivers early development checks for young children and appropriate follow up care and support can play a major role in reducing NDIS costs and developmental disadvantage for children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.