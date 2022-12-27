Five things to do in Canberra this New Year's weekend

The Jetty might be the perfect place to ring in the new year with its lakeside location and fun vibe. While the pop-up beer garden is at capacity for reservations there are still tables for walk-ins throughout the afternoon and night. Fricken Fried Chicken is serving up a feast, and there'll be $10 cocktails between 5-6pm, $35 buckets of Truly seltzers all day, lots of BentSpoke beer, and more. Get there early, The Jetty opens at 11am. You never know, you might snag a spot for the night ahead. It's also The Jetty's first birthday so even more reasons to celebrate. @thejettycbr