Five things to do in Canberra this New Year's weekend

The Jetty might be the perfect place to ring in the new year with its lakeside location and fun vibe. While the pop-up beer garden is at capacity for reservations there are still tables for walk-ins throughout the afternoon and night. Fricken Fried Chicken is serving up a feast, and there'll be $10 cocktails between 5-6pm, $35 buckets of Truly seltzers all day, lots of BentSpoke beer, and more. Get there early, The Jetty opens at 11am. You never know, you might snag a spot for the night ahead. It's also The Jetty's first birthday so even more reasons to celebrate. @thejettycbr
Could there be a bar with a more apt name for New Year's Eve than Midnight Bar? Located at the Midnight Hotel, there's a choice of two luxurious packages. For $400, enjoy a premium food and drinks package designed to share with a few of your closest crew. The package includes one magnum of Moet and Chandon Imperial, six signature cocktails of your choice and a deli board to graze on. The package can be enjoyed in a cosy booth, a tall top table, or in the alfresco lounge and firepit area. Alternatively, you can opt for bottomless Moet & Chandon Imperial for $100 per person for two hours. There's even the option to stay the night at Midnight Hotel. midnightbar.com.au
We're all finding Lake George a little fascinating at the moment, full as it is. So drive out to have a look on New Year's Day and pull into Lake George Winery for this special event. Sarah McDougall will be launching her award-winning Peter Andreas 2022 chardonnay. The wine recently won a gold medal at the Canberra Region Wine Show. There'll be a full afternoon with live music, food and a variety of packages for the Westering restaurant. $50 for a glass of wine and cheese plate, to the $180 VIP ticket which includes three-courses, matching wines and a return bus. More details lakegeorgewinery.com.au
For something a little more laid back head to Dendy Cinemas for one of two New Year's Eve previews. Catch Steven Spielberg's most personal work to date, The Fabelmans, at 2.30pm, or Sam Mendes' latest masterpiece, Empire of Light, at 6pm. Loosely based on Spielberg's childhood growing up in post-World War II-era Arizona, The Fabelmans explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, is poignant drama that also looks at the power of human connection and the magic of cinema. There's a special premium screening of Empire of Light. $99 gets you bottomless sparkling wine and a deluxe dining experience. dendy.com.au
Get your toes tapping with the incredible Rhythm Capital at Molly this New Year's Eve. Say cheers to 2023 with three sets of roaring jazz from the five-piece jazz bands on stage from 9.30pm to 1am. Keen to make a night of it? Join in on the whisky tasting kicking off at 5.30pm. Hosted by the venue manager and held in Molly's private vault (limited seats are available), indulge in an evening of exceptional whisky perfectly paired with a moreish charcuterie and cheese board. Tickets are $20pp for the main party and $75 for the whisky tasting. Bookings from molly.bar.
Join the crew from MMM Wellness for this Mountain Top Yoga session. Meet at Gold Creek Square for a 2.5km easy but invigorating walk to Percival Hill. Take in the views across Belconnen and Gungahlin and once at the summit, stretch through a gentle flowing fusion of standing yoga poses and simple qigong movements. There'll also be an intention-setting meditation so you can think about the year ahead. There'll be some herbal tea and chocolate biscuit before the walk down. Sunday, January 1, 5pm. $49. mmmwellness.com.au
Get off on the right foot for 2023 by putting one foot in front of the other. There are parkrun locations around Canberra, from Gungahlin to Tuggeranong and the 5km courses are forgiving for newcomers. Wagi Bridge parkrun, based in Amaroo, are holding a New Year's Day run from 8am. More info at parkrun.com.au. Or head to the National Arboretum for some family-friendly orienteering. Pick up a map from the Village Centre and set your own pace. $5 per family. nationalarboretum.act.gov.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
