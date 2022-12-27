The future of Canberra's cash-strapped national institutions will become clearer next month as the Albanese government unveils a new cultural policy.
Arts Minister Tony Burke said the government was assessing funding for the institutions as part of its budget deliberations.
In a sign Labor is committed to addressing the institutions' funding woes, Mr Burke said he was "acutely aware" that they had suffered from a "decade-long culture war waged by the previous government Liberal/National government".
Ensuring Australia has "strong institutions" will be a key pillar of a new National Cultural Policy, which Mr Burke plans to unveil in Melbourne on January 30.
Australia's cultural institutions, many located in Canberra, have previously called on the new Labor government for "more sustainable funding levels" after under-funding and staffing cuts.
Just this month, The Canberra Times reported the National Library of Australia's online resource Trove could be shut down if it did not secure extra funding after June 2023.
The National Gallery of Australia said, in a letter to Mr Burke, it could be forced to close two days a week, and charge general admission, due to a potential $265 million shortfall over the next 10 years.
Mr Burke said the sector has "endured a decade of policy drift and neglect that left it vulnerable to constant Coalition cuts", but "the new year will bring new era for Australia's arts, entertainment and cultural sector".
"The government has spent the last six months consulting with creators and arts workers all over the country about the industry's future."
He outlined the five pillars of the new policy, including putting First Nation Australians first, "reflecting the diversity" of Australian stories, supporting artists as workers, "providing support across the spectrum of institutions" and reaching audiences both nationally and internationally.
"There is a lot of work to do to repair the damage. But a National Cultural Policy is the foundation for a better future for Australian artists," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.