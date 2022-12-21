The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Online resource Trove is due to run out of government funding in six months, National Library of Australia warns

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Library of Australia. Picture by Jamila Toderas

It's a trove of treasures we've learned to take for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.