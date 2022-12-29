The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Thomas Bailey | Growing veteran community blindsided by funding cuts

By Thomas Bailey
December 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran support needs an increase of funding. Picture Shutterstock

Shockingly, the 2021 census was the first time we saw clear figures providing insight into the size of the veteran community - when Australians were asked about current and former service in the Australian Defence Force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.