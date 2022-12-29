The Canberra Times
Support Canberra District wine makers and try some of these exquisite sparkling wines

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:50am, first published 5:30am
Toast the new year with something made in the Canberra District. Picture Shutterstock

With rising champagne prices and limited supply why not support Canberra District wine makers and toast the new year with some local bubbles?

