With rising champagne prices and limited supply why not support Canberra District wine makers and toast the new year with some local bubbles?
While the local vineyards are best known for their rieslings and shirazes, there are several winemakers in the region making great sparklings.
Here's a few of our favourites. Here's cheers to 2023!
The Gallagher family's blanc de blanc is an award-winning tipple that always hits the mark. The 2015 vintage is currently in stock and is a fine example of a sparkling produced in the "methode traditional". It's pale yet full-flavoured with consistent bubbles and a crisp finish.
Serve with seafood and stone fruits.
The name refers to the geological era of the soils at the back of Mt Majura but still a fine drop to toast the future. This crisp drop won a bronze medal at the Canberra District Wine Show in 2022. It presents with notes of apple and spice.
Drink it in larger-bowl glass for optimum effect.
Sparkling shiraz is unique to Australia, first made in 1881 in Victoria. This one is made from Hunter Valley shiraz, Gundog's third release of the variety. It's medium bodied and well balanced. It holds up to cellaring too, so buy a couple of bottles.
Best served well chilled.
Carla Rodeghiero's entrechat is gaining a cult following. It's an attractive pale copper hue, with a long finish. You'll notice the red fruits, but it's still dry and crisp. The blend of grapes pinot noir (60%), chardonnay (35%) and a 5% drop of pinot meunier is an enticing mix.
Enjoy it with smoked salmon, caviar and friends.
This wine is mysterious as the lake it's produced near. A "pet nat" made with sauvignon blanc and semillon grapes. Think citrus and sorbet with a light fizz. And it's so pretty in the glass. Named Wild White after the sauvignon blanc grapes that grow wild and it's also made with wild yeast.
Perfect with the charcuterie platter.
Altina's Le Blanc is a non-alcoholic sparkling wine built from natural ingredients and native Australian botanicals. Featuring native forestberry, roasted wattleseed, apple, pepper and green tea, it's a great example of what this Canberra-based company does.
Serve it ice cold alongside oysters.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
