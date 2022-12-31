Whether it was post-COVID relief, or simply a desire to be together again but Canberrans turned out in their thousands for the lakeside New Year's Eve fireworks.
Key positioning for the best viewing spots began early on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin with the experienced hands wheeling in trolleys, camp chairs, rugs and Eskis full of drinks and snacks.
"We're not moving, we're anchored here for the night," Jordan Sefton declared as he and fellow Canberrans Jack Hosking and Ashley Modesti settled in at a prime table location near lakeside eatery The Jetty, with the Bentspoke dispensary and food stalls just metres away.
Two fireworks shows were held on New Year's Eve, one at 9pm which ran for 10 minutes and another longer one at midnight, with barges on the lake laden with mortars filled with thousands of "shots".
Four "hub" areas were set up at Regatta Point, the Patrick White lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park, with all the best viewing locations in around the lake's Central Basin.
People gravitated to the lakeside from near and far for the Canberra celebrations to mark another rotation around the sun and while the weather forecast was a little dodgy with possible thunderstorms late in the evening after a warm, humid, cloudy afternoon with light winds, no-one seemed to care.
After two years of pandemic uncertainty, there was a general air of bonhomie and celebration in the crowd for the big night.
Three generations of the Tarpley family travelled down from Yass and like many, they rolled in with a complete picnic set-up, cold cuts, dips and enough drinks to see them through.
"We are heading off for a family holiday after this, down to Bright in Victoria for some fly fishing and then up to the beach at Pambula (on the NSW South Coast)," James Tarpley said.
If you had booked some three months ago, there was a slim chance of securing a window table at the Water's Edge restaurant for the $120 per person three-course meal but for the majority it was simply enough to wander in, relax and enjoy the free shows.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
