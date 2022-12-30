The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tourism in the ACT is looking likely to grow for the summer period

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated December 31 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and Kim Merrett have visited Canberra for the fireworks. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While many Canberrans clear out of the capital during summer, tourists are also flocking in for landmarks and getting a camp spot early for Summernats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.