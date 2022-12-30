The Canberra Times
Potato shortage bites, threatening South Coast summer favourite fish dinner

Ben Langford
Olivia Ireland
By Ben Langford, and Olivia Ireland
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 11:50am
Smart to have several suppliers, Mustafa Ozturk and Burak Ozturk at Santorini by the Sea in Shellharbour. Picture by Sylvia Liber.


A box of fish and chips on the South Coast is a holiday classic for Canberrans, however chip portions are likely to shrink, as local shops are struggling to keep up with demand due to a potato shortage.

