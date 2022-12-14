The Canberra Times
Summernats is back, and will be bigger than ever: owner Andy Lopez

By Steve Evans
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 1:15pm
Canberra's big, roaring car festival will be bigger than ever. "Summernats 35 is going to be our biggest ever event," co-owner Andy Lopez said.

