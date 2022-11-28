Jimmy Barnes has announced he will withdraw from Summernats in January 2023, due to a need to undergo back and hip surgery.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Barnes said that after nearly 50 years of "jumping off PA's and stomping around stages" nagging back and hip issues had flared up into constant and severe pain.
"As everybody knows, it's against my religion to blow out gigs but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months."
"As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years," Barnes said.
Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite and Diesel will fill his spot at the upcoming Summernats.
Bliss N Eso, Shannon Noll, Stafford Brothers and Brooke Evers are also booked to perform across two nights at Exhibition Park in January 2023.
Barnes has already confirmed he will be back for Summernats in January 2024.
The surgery and recovery will rule the artist out of performing for several months, with plans to return to touring in the second half of 2023.
