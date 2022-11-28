The Canberra Times
Jimmy Barnes withdraws from Summernats 2023 performance in Canberra due to surgery

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
Jimmy Barnes performs at Bluesfest in April 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Jimmy Barnes has announced he will withdraw from Summernats in January 2023, due to a need to undergo back and hip surgery.

