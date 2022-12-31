January 1 not only signals the start of the new year, but is also the date set for many government changes and new laws to commence.
From cash boosts to higher fines here's what's changing on New Year's Day in 2023.
Around 1 million Australians will benefit from a more than 6 per cent indexation of welfare payments, giving recipients an additional $20 a week from the start of the year.
Youth allowance will increase by between $19.10 and $41.40 a fortnight while people on Austudy will receive between $32.40 and $41.40 more each fortnight.
People on the disability support pension aged under 21 and without children will receive between $27.40 and $40.70 a fortnight.
The rates for ABSTUDY, isolated children assistance, mobility allowance, double orphan pension, carer allowance and pharmaceutical allowance will also increase.
Medications listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme will be $12.50 cheaper from the new year.
The government legislated a decrease to the maximum general co-payment of medications on the PBS From $42.50 to $30 in October.
It's the first time in the 75-year history of the PBS the maximum cost of prescriptions will fall.
The amount of subsidised mental health sessions will decrease, back to the pre-pandemic amount, from a maximum of 20 to 10 sessions per year.
Health minister Mark Butler announced Labor would be cutting back on the number of subsidised sessions, citing an independent review by the University of Melbourne that reported vulnerable people found it difficult to access to mental health services.
The medicare rebate amount was doubled by the Morrison government as COVID-19 lockdowns increased mental health concerns among Australians.
The Labor government has been criticised for halving amount of sessions, including by its own MPs.
People who sell their principal home after January 1 and intend to use the proceeds to purchase a new principal home won't have to include the sale amount in their asset test.
Services Australia states "This applies if you use the funds to buy, build, rebuild, repair or renovate your new principal home" and may help people who want to downsize or move."
The changes apply to income support payments, certain allowances, and Low Income Health Care Card holders.
People breaching federal laws after the new year will have to pay $53 more under laws set to commence from January 1.
The increase is expected to raise $31.6 million for the budget bottom line over the next four years.
From 1 January, the eligibility age for people to make contributions into their super from downsizing will be expanded to 55-year-old and older.
Previously people needed to be 60 or older to be eligible for the scheme, which allows people to contribute $300,000 to their superannuation account from the proceeds of the sale of a home.
A couple aged 55 and above can make a total contribution of up to $600,000 from the sale of their home, with each spouse contributing up to $300,000.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
