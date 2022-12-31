180,000 fee-free TAFE and vocational education and training places: Providing immediate support to help equip more Australians for the jobs of the future and to help tackle the skills crisis we inherited.

Cheaper medicines under Medicare; To ease the cost of living, Australians will now pay up to 30 per cent less for prescription medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme, with the maximum co-payment dropping to $30.



$50 million TAFE Technology Fund: Upgrading TAFE facilities and infrastructure.

10,000 New Energy apprentices to receive up to $10,000 in direct support under the New Energy Apprenticeships Program: Helping more apprentices to complete their training and go on to have successful careers, while building a pipeline of skilled workers in sectors essential to Australia's transition to a clean energy economy.

Additional 20,000 Commonwealth supported places at our universities: Places for students from lower socioeconomic families, students from regional Australia, Indigenous Australians, Australians with a disability, and Australians who are the first in their family to ever set foot in a university.

Price caps for Home Care Packages: To reduce excessive administration and management charges, care management prices will be capped at 20 per cent of the package level and package management prices will be capped at 15 per cent of the package level.

Disability Support for Older Australians Program extended: Approximately 2,300 existing clients will benefit from the delivery of consistent, timely, and high quality specialist disability services including support to transition to aged care services where appropriate.

Doubling penalties for foreign investors who break residential property laws: Encouraging investors to do the right thing and to ensure the housing market works as it's supposed to.

Expanding our downsizer super contributions program: Enabling over-55s to boost their retirement savings if they downsize when the kids move out.

Reducing the financial impact on pensioners looking to downsize their principal home: Allowing more time to purchase, build, rebuild, repair or renovate a new principal home, without the worry of significant impacts on pension payments, helping free up larger housing stock for younger families who need it. Thousands of pensioners and other income support recipients (including eligible Veterans) will benefit from a doubling of the asset test exemption to 24 months, and deemed income on the exempt proceeds will be calculated using only the lower deeming rate.

Indexation increases to social security payments: All youth and student payments will increase by 6.1 per cent to help ease the cost of living for around one million young people, students and carers, and Youth Allowance will see the largest increase since the payment began in 1998.

$15.1 million for small business owners across Australia to access free mental health and financial counselling support: Improving the long-term resilience of Australia's small businesses and help them bounce back following significant challenges in recent years.