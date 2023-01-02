Why we celebrate a new year on January 1

Despite this, there are many cultures that use different calendars that observe the beginning of a new year on different days. The Jewish religious calendar places it between September 6 and October 5, the Islamic (or Hijiri) calendar, being a lunar calendar, doesn't even have the same number of days in the year (354/5), and the Chinese New Year is celebrated in late January/early February. Perhaps the biggest surprise for me was learning that many Christian groups ring in the new year with the Feast of Circumcision - that's right, a big meal to celebrate Jesus's penis. Not sure I'll look at our traditional Aussie New Year's BBQ sausages quite the same way. You're welcome.